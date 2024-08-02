Why did a man with MCA degree send bomb threats to IIT Indore school?

A man with a master's degree in Computer Applications was arrested for threatening to bomb the Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) on the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Independence Day. According to PTI, the man was reportedly enraged after failing to secure a job at the school, a police official stated on Friday, August 2.



The man named Chetan Soni, aged 30, was arrested today, Friday, August 2, days after allegedly sending a bomb threat email to the school, according to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Hitika Vasal.



Soni, who holds a Master of Computer Applications (MCA) degree, had applied for a technician position at Kendriya Vidyalaya, a Central government-run school, but was not selected. The official reported that Soni completed his studies in 2015 and, despite numerous attempts, had remained jobless which led to his frustration.



"In frustration over not getting the job, he had threatened the principal of the Kendriya Vidyalaya located on the IIT campus through an e-mail last month that the educational institution would be blown up with a bomb on August 15," Vasal said.



After the threat, police tracked the perpetrator down and nabbed him after the school authorities lodged a complaint against him.



The Superintendent of Police (SP) further told PTI that a detailed investigation into the case is being carried out by the police.