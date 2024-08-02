UPSC aspirants' death: Coaching centres offer financial assistance for deceaseds' families; support for Rau's IAS students

Following the death of three Civil Services aspirants in Delhi's Old Rajender Nagar, coaching institutes have come out in support of the families of the deceased.

Drishti IAS, a coaching institute, announced Rs 10 lakh financial assistance to each of the deceased's families. This is for Shreya Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana and Nivin Dalwin from Kerala on July 27.

"This is certainly a very difficult time for the families of the four children. We stand with them in this immense grief," the coaching institute said in its statement.

Drishti IAS also announced that they will offer free academic support, including classes for general studies, test series, and optional subjects, to current students of Rau's IAS.

Sairam's IAS has announced the same, and has offered financial assistance to Nilesh Rai as well, the aspirant who passed away due to electrocution on July 22.

This institute also opened its classrooms and libraries for students of Rau's IAS Study Circle whenever they need. "Remember, we are here to support you in every way we can," the statement said.

Vajiram & Ravi, also announced the same for the trio.

"Vajiram & Ravi is volunteering to admit free of cost, students who are currently enrolled with Rau's IAS Study Circle preparing for the Main Exam 2024 and Prelim-cum-Mains Exam 2025, including General Studies classes for the 2025 Prelims and Main Exam, CSAT course and Optional Subjects which we teach in our Institute currently," it said.

It may be recalled that due to sudden waterlogging in the basement of the Rau's IAS Study Circle, three students lost their lives. Since then, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants have been protesting in Delhi. The court is hearing a case regarding the same. Delhi's Education Minister Atishi has promised that a law will be brought in place to curb the issue.