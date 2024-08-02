Tamil Nadu: Road accident kills four students, including one man & three women

Four students of a private college, including three women and one man, died in a road accident which occurred at Padur on OMR in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Their car flipped many times and it eventually reached the road. This accident happened on Thursday, August 1.

The police informed that the youngster who was at the steering wheel is currently in critical condition. The deceased have been identified by the Pallikaranai traffic investigation wing as Mahi Swetha (21), Pavithra (21), Caroline Paul (21) and Lingeshwaran (23), stated a report by The New Indian Express.

"All five were students at a private law college in Padur. On Thursday evening, they were heading to Kelambakkam from Kovalam in the car driven by Siva. According to eyewitnesses, Siva was speeding. When they reached near Padur Bypass road, Siva lost control while taking a turn. The car overturned due to its speed and flipped multiple times," a police source said.

All the five students are suffering from severe injuries. Swetha, Pavithra, and Lingeshwaran died on the spot, and Caroline succumbed to her injuries in the hospital. After passerby alerted the police, the latter rushed to the spot of the accident.

The bodies of the deceased were sent to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for a postmortem. "Siva was admitted to the Chengalpattu hospital," the police added.