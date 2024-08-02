"Scary, traumatic!": Final-year law students worry as OU withholds results due to pending mess dues

"The administration has left a huge question mark hanging over us and our career," Avinash Chundu, a final-year law student from Osmania University College of Law told EdexLive. It is alleged that the college administration has withheld the results of several students owing to mess dues.



The law final semester results were declared on July 31 but several students alleged that they were unable to view their results. Explaining this further, Thirupathi Reddy, a final-year student, and victim of the same issue told EdexLive, "The results were announced on the afternoon of July 31, however, my results were not declared. After logging in, ‘WAL’ was declared rather than pass or fail."



"Although, initially, I thought, it was a server problem. When other classmates were being congratulated, I came to know around 12 out of 60 from my batch didn't get their results," Reddy claimed, adding that a total of 20 students, 12 from the fifth year and eight from the third year of LLB (Bachelor of Laws or Bachelor of Legislative Laws) programmes faced the same issue.

Mess dues

After meeting Principal of the college Dr D Radhika Yadav, the students learnt that mess dues may be the reason behind the results being withheld. "Immediately, after becoming aware of the issue, we met the principal, who hinted mess dues as the reason," alleged Reddy.



"When we met Controller of Exams, Dr Ramulu Malkolla, he spoke to us sarcastically asking how will results be announced without mess dues being cleared," said Chundu. Further, both the students seemed worried as their attempts to meet the officials and resolve the matter yielded no results.



Further, students disclosed that they were ready to clear the mess dues, however, if they fail the exam they have to appear for the exam next year as the deadline to pay the supplementary exam ended on July 31, on the day results were declared, they alleged.

"We paid exam fees, therefore the results should be declared. The administration is playing with our future," said Chundu.

Chundu who got admission at DSNLU (Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University), Andhra Pradesh said submitting LLB results for admission is mandatory, failing to do so, he feared, might lead to his admission not being processed. "Whether it is for further studies or bar council enrollment, the administration has left us stranded," he remarked.

Native of Nirmal district, Adilabad, Telangana, Reddy feels he is left in a lurch. "My father is a farmer and I am the first generation student. After securing good rank, I am locked up here. I don't understand why they are providing shelter without food," he shared claiming that the situation is very scary and traumatic. "I am preparing for the judiciary and this results issue is posing a challenge," he said.

Further, the students alleged that the principal, controller of examination and other officials were blaming each other when confronted about the results matter.

No mess, but yes to fees

The students allege a lack of mess facilities in the college since over 1.5 years. Speaking about this, Akhila Bharatiya Vidhya Parisha (ABVP) Secretary and a fourth-year law student, Bhattu Parashuram, told EdexLive, "The college runs for nine to ten months a year, however, the mess is not open at least for one or two months. It has been closed for over a year."



"In my five years of study, the mess was hardly operational for two years. The fresher students need to purchase vessels and rice first rather than buying books," claimed Reddy. Further, he alleged that basic facilities such as mineral drinking water, food and mandatory attendance were lacking in the college and instead, a sorry state of affairs prevailed in the hostels.

Additionally, students allege that the tuition fee has been hiked up to four times. "When I joined in 2019, the tuition fee was Rs 4,200, which was hiked to over Rs 16,000 in 2022," said Reddy.

What next?

With no clarity on what to do, the students are planning to file a writ petition in the Telangana High Court.

EdexLive made several attempts to reach the principal and controller, and are awaiting the official response. The copy will be updated once it's in.