MBBS counselling process begins in Tamil Nadu; to be conducted August 21 onwards

The selection committee of the Directorate of Medical Education of Tamil Nadu has initiated the online sale of applications for Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) admissions for the 2024-2025 academic year.



The deadline for submitting applications is August 8.



Health Minister Ma Subramanian informed The New Indian Express that the counselling will be conducted from August 21 and classes will begin from the first week of October. The merit list will be released on August 19.



Subramanian added that counselling for admissions under the 7.5% quota for government school students, as well as for special categories such as sports quota, physically challenged individuals, and wards of ex-servicemen, will be conducted offline.



General counselling, on the other hand, will take place online.



The minister informed that the approximate one-month delay in results was due to the controversies surrounding the NEET exam. In response to petitions about these issues, the Supreme Court declined to cancel the examination but directed that revised results be published, which were released last week.



How many seats are there in the state?

The state has a total of 9,050 MBBS seats across 36 government medical colleges (5,050 seats) and self-financing colleges (3,400 seats), including those in Employee's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) medical colleges.



Additionally, the three government dental colleges have 250 BDS seats.



Tamil Nadu will allocate 851 MBBS and 38 BDS seats to the All India Quota (AIQ). No new medical seats have been added this year, The New Indian Express stated.



The status of MBBS seats in three recently approved private medical colleges will be determined later and may be included in the seat matrix if available, said Ma Subramanian.