IIT Madras & Hyderabad to help with study of unfinished Amaravati buildings

Experts from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will be visiting Andhra Pradesh today, Friday, August 2, to look into the unfinished buildings in the capital city of Amaravati.

A team of two members from IIT Madras as well as IIT Hyderabad will be reaching Amaravati today for two days and look into the unfinished buildings, their quality and efficiency.

Before the year 2019, many construction projects began but were stopped. Now, the Government of Andhra Pradesh will carry out a study with the help of engineers from the IITs who will then determine how to go ahead with the structures. The strength of the structures and several other technical factors will be looked into by the engineers.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had begun the construction of structures which were supposed to be iconic, like the high court, secretariat and head of department office towers, but at the foundation stage itself, the work for these buildings was halted.

Now, the state government has requested IIT Madras to examine the foundation capacity of these buildings.

IIT Hyderabad has been tasked with the job of looking into the quality of the residences for Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers including the quarters for ministers, Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Members of a State Legislative Council (MLCs).