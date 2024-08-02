Girl admitted to hospital after being electrocuted at Delhi coaching centre

A video circulating on the social media platform X shows a girl confined to a hospital bed. According to a post shared by ANI, Vani Awasthi is receiving treatment at a private hospital in Bareilly after being electrocuted at a coaching centre in Delhi, where she is a student.



She sustained the electric shock while allegedly using a biometric machine to register her attendance amid waterlogging.



Doctor said her condition initially was very critical

Dr Sudeep Saran told ANI today, Friday, August 2 that the student suffered due to electrocution, as the area was flooded.

While the girl entered her coaching centre, she walked towards the area where the biometric system was installed. Waterlogging in the area where the system was installed led to her electrocution as she was about to give her thumb impression for attendance.



"She was electrocuted as there was a current running through the gate. She fell unconscious. She was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital and admitted there," informed Dr Saran.



Apparently, the girl gained consciousness after a long time. She was initially admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.



According to the doctor, her condition was initially very critical. She also developed a phobia which resulted in her losing her functioning left arm and leg.



The girl is now said to be in a stable condition with counselling and medications.



"She can now speak properly but she gets alarmed even now...It will take some time for her to be normal...We will have to see if this incident has impacted her intelligence level in any way," said the doctor.



Eyewitness account

An eyewitness named Shweta told ANI that the rains had caused an earthing in the iron gates. Since the biometric machine was installed on an iron gate, the girl suffered an electrocution while giving attendance.



On the girl's condition, the eyewitness said, "She was rushed to RML hospital, where she was admitted to the ICU for one to two days. When she got back to her normal condition, she was sent to her hometown Bareilly. She was admitted to a hospital there. Now, she is well. I spoke to her, she is better..."



The girl further informed that the centre's owner was intimated about the incident, the biometric system was removed thereafter, and the building's electrical system was repaired.



She also told ANI that the library of the coaching centre which was running in the basement was also shut, and is being shifted now.



The deaths of three Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants have now brought the attention of the government to the disarrayed state of these areas, lacking severe management, further highlighting loopholes in administrative regulations.

Today marked the sixth day of the protest. It follows the deaths of three Civil Service aspirants after a basement library at Rau's IAS Study Circle campus was flooded during heavy rain on July 27 in Old Rajender Nagar.