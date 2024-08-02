Dr Bindu Menon's Neurology on Wheels takes crucial neurological care to various parts of Andhra Pradesh

Every individual has a defining chapter in their life story that drives them toward a larger vision. For Dr Menon, that turning point was her interaction with the underprivileged.

"Interacting with people below the poverty line, visiting them, learning about their families, their diseases, and prevailing problems — it was during these visits that I realised the importance of stepping forward and reaching out to healthcare workers," she recalls.

This realisation led to the establishment of a foundation aimed at providing essential healthcare to the underserved. Soon, she initiated Neurology on Wheels, a mobile health drive that brought crucial neurological care to various parts of Andhra Pradesh.

"Along with my hardworking team, we moved from place to place, providing necessary healthcare to those deprived of facilities, examining them, and identifying hazards they might be exposed to," Dr Menon explains. This initiative emerged as a vital resource for individuals who couldn't afford to consult multiple doctors or access the corporate healthcare world.

Despite her demanding profession, Dr Menon emphasises the importance of pursuing activities that bring solace to the heart.

For her, that solace is found in poetry. "I still remember it was Doctor's Day, and I was travelling. My thoughts were woven into a beautiful poem that day," she reminisces, highlighting how her creative pursuits provide a much-needed respite from the rigours of medical practice.