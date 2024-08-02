Dr Bindu Menon's Neurology on Wheels takes crucial neurological care to various parts of Andhra Pradesh

In the expansive field of medicine, the journey of Dr Bindu Menon stands out as a testament to dedication, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to healthcare for all.
"Considering the vast spectrum and the widened scope of care the department of medicine has, I took the plunge and went ahead with it," she shares, reflecting on the choice that beautifully wove the fabric of her future.
Every individual has a defining chapter in their life story that drives them toward a larger vision. For Dr Menon, that turning point was her interaction with the underprivileged.
"Interacting with people below the poverty line, visiting them, learning about their families, their diseases, and prevailing problems — it was during these visits that I realised the importance of stepping forward and reaching out to healthcare workers," she recalls.
This realisation led to the establishment of a foundation aimed at providing essential healthcare to the underserved. Soon, she initiated Neurology on Wheels, a mobile health drive that brought crucial neurological care to various parts of Andhra Pradesh.
"Along with my hardworking team, we moved from place to place, providing necessary healthcare to those deprived of facilities, examining them, and identifying hazards they might be exposed to," Dr Menon explains. This initiative emerged as a vital resource for individuals who couldn't afford to consult multiple doctors or access the corporate healthcare world.
Despite her demanding profession, Dr Menon emphasises the importance of pursuing activities that bring solace to the heart.
For her, that solace is found in poetry. "I still remember it was Doctor's Day, and I was travelling. My thoughts were woven into a beautiful poem that day," she reminisces, highlighting how her creative pursuits provide a much-needed respite from the rigours of medical practice.
As a healthcare professional, Dr Menon firmly believes that the core responsibility lies in doing no harm and, above all, healing the patient. "We are looked upon by people as healers, and healing does not merely confine itself to diagnosing and treating. It encompasses a broader perspective of building rapport with the one suffering, providing support, and encouraging them at every point in time," she asserts.
This holistic approach to patient care underscores her dedication to the purity and nobility of the medical profession.
Dr. Menon's journey is a powerful reminder of the impact that empathy and outreach can have on healthcare. Her efforts with Neurology on Wheels have brought critical medical services to those who need them most, bridging the gap between urban healthcare facilities and rural communities. Her foundation continues to provide essential support, demonstrating the profound difference that one dedicated individual can make.
In her words, "Along with our profession, we should also devote time towards something that brings solace to our heart."
This philosophy not only enriches her own life but also inspires those around her to find balance and fulfilment in their pursuits.
As Dr Bindu Menon continues her mission, her story serves as an inspiration to aspiring medical professionals and seasoned practitioners alike. Her unwavering commitment to healing, both physically and emotionally, and her innovative approach to healthcare delivery exemplify the true spirit of medicine.
Every day, she strives to live up to the ideals of her profession, ensuring that she not only practices medicine but embodies its highest principles.
(This article was curated by the content and digital team at Humans of Medicare: Varuni Vats and Siddhant Kashyap.)