Students continue protests against coaching facilities over deaths of 3 UPSC aspirants in Delhi

Today, Thursday, August 1, protests outside the coaching institutes in Delhi's Rajinder Nagar continued for the fifth day after three Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) aspirants lost their lives in a flooding incident at the basement of a Civil Services coaching centre. This was stated in a report by ANI.

The students have been protesting since July 27. A UPSC aspirant and one of the protestors said that the students would continue their protest.

"They have promised us because they want us to be removed from this place (the protest area). I also went to the MCD office, where they asked me to end the protest. I raised the issue of corruption and clearly said that the protest will not end until and unless our demands are fulfilled," a protesting student told ANI.

Another student said no work has been done by the administration at ground level.

"The administration is saying that we should end this protest and that we will fulfil your demands, but how can we believe them? After four days, the situation is the same. In the future also there is fear of casualties. We will carry on the protest," he said.

Furthermore, another UPSC aspirant said that the government should respond to the problems of the students.

"For the last four days, we have been protesting here and no one has responded. The administration is not able to find a solution for this. From 10-15 years, UPSC aspirants are facing the same problems, like broker harassment, and landlord harassment. The infrastructure of the old Rajendra Nagar is insufficient. I think the government should immediately respond to what students are demanding," he added.

On Wednesday, July 31, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner Ashwani Kumar met a delegation of UPSC aspirants at the agency headquarters.

A total of 28 students met the commissioner with their suggestions. The commissioner held an elaborate discussion and assured students of a proper redressal of their grievances.

In addition. the Delhi Police arrested the owner and coordinator of the coaching centre in connection with the incident and charged them with culpable homicide, among other charges.

The MCD initiated disciplinary proceedings against the executive engineer and assistant engineer of Karol Bagh Zone following the incident.

So far, Delhi police have arrested seven people, including the driver of an SUV, in connection with the incident.