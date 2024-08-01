Machilipatnam: College student confronts eve-teasers, beats them up

A first-year college student not only confronted eve teasers but also thrashed them.

The 18-year-old student from Lady Ampthill College, Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh, was being harassed by an eve-teaser and two of his friends since a few days. They were using objectionable and abusive language whenever they spotted her.

On the evening of July 30, when the eve-teasing began as Raga Lalitha, the student, was passing by Ganganamma temple, she caught one of the miscreants and started beating him up — all this in front of onlookers.

The videos of the same went viral, with the eve-teaser partially naked, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Speaking to the media, her husband Sai said, "Three youths teased my wife Raga Lalitha with objectionable language on Saturday, July 27. We searched for them and finally caught one of them on Wednesday, July 31. We handed him over to the police."

Machilipatnam Town Sub-Inspector (SI) K Gangadhar said that Kartik, Sandeep, and Rajesh teased P Raga Lalitha of Bandar Kota frequently.

Sai, husband of Lalitha, and his friends Amptil and Prasad caught Sandeep on July 31. After the issue came to their notice, they filed cases against both parties and started an investigation, he added