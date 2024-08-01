"Labelling some coaching cities as 'factories' is uncalled for": President, Narayana Educational Institutions

A

Traditionally, a coaching center is where students spend a few hours after school preparing for competitive exams. This limited interaction time makes it challenging to build a strong rapport with the faculty or with other students.

Typically, the coaching center model is focused on attending classes and exams, with relationships largely revolving around these activities.

In contrast, our approach to exam preparation is entirely different.

We integrate competitive exam preparation within schools, colleges, and dedicated coaching centers, allowing students to spend significantly more time with the faculty.

This extended interaction fosters stronger bonds than the traditional coaching center model. Being part of a school or junior college environment creates a non-competitive, friendly atmosphere among students.

The coaching culture often faces criticism and is perceived negatively.

At Narayana, we are dedicated to breaking this mould by fostering a nurturing and adaptive learning environment. We believe that, learning truly occurs when students can identify their gaps in understanding.

We prioritise providing open and immediate feedback to our students in schools, junior colleges and coaching institutions in real time. This approach helps students recognise their strengths and pinpoint areas needing improvement.

Our teachers play a crucial role in this process, offering encouragement and constructive guidance to help students improve without feeling criticised.

We strive to diffuse pressure by fostering an open feedback culture rather than one that focuses on criticism. This helps students understand that education is a learning curve, and improvement is a continuous process.

Our framework centres on the philosophy of constant betterment — how can we be better than we were yesterday?

Learning is adaptive, and at Narayana, we are committed to this adaptive approach. We leverage technology to provide precise and accurate analyses of student performance, enabling us to plan ahead effectively.

Frequent testing is a key part of our strategy, not to burden students but to help them acclimatise to the pressures of competitive exams. Regular testing helps eliminate the fear of examinations by making students familiar with the process and expectations.

Additionally, we utilise error analysis to provide students with insights into their performance within a larger pool. We share this feedback with both students and parents, helping them understand the student's interests and what educational path may be best for them.

This holistic approach ensures a supportive and effective preparation for competitive exams.

Apart from the academic support, our mental well-being programme — Disha, supported by a dedicated team of mental health experts, aims to balance students' experiences while they study with us.

This comprehensive support system ensures that students receive assistance and support pertaining to all key aspects — academic, emotional, and psychological — helping them thrive in a holistic and supportive environment.

At Narayana, we are not just preparing students for exams; we are equipping them with the skills and confidence to face future challenges.

By fostering a positive, adaptive, and supportive learning environment from our schools to junior colleges and coaching centers, we are redefining the culture and helping students reach their full potential thereby fulfilling dreams.