"Labelling some coaching cities as 'factories' is uncalled for": President, Narayana Educational Institutions
In your opinion, what would you like to say about the whole NEET row.
The recent NEET controversy was indeed unfortunate and had the potential to impact the lives of 2.3 million students. However, it is important to recognise the efforts of law enforcement and the legal process in mitigating the negative effects.
Their prompt actions have ensured that the broader student community did not suffer extensively.
It is
during such challenging times by implementing strict measures and laws, as suggested by the Supreme Court, for high-level competitive exams.
By doing so, we can avoid such incidents in the future and provide a fair environment which assesses potential and fulfils dreams of India's deserving youth.
Since there is no denying the fact that there were paper leaks, a fact that even the Supreme Court noted, what tips do you have for the NTA to do better?
Human intervention often leads to errors, and these errors can be costly. However, the use of technology can significantly reduce such errors. We have already seen the benefits of technology in various highly competitive examinations, such as the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).
Given this success, it would be prudent for the National Testing Agency (NTA) to consider transitioning the NEET exams to a fully online or computer-based (CBT) format in the future, moving away from the traditional paper-based approach.
The Solicitor General during the hearing referred to "factory" when it comes to coaching cities. What is your opinion about that?
While everyone dreams of securing a place in prestigious institutions like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) in India, it is essential to acknowledge the intense competition due to the limited number of seats and the vast number of aspirants as well.
At Narayana, our primary goal is to provide the best possible guidance and support to our students, helping them secure admissions into IITs, AIIMS, NITs, or the best colleges within their regions. We are committed to laying a strong foundation for our students' learning, ensuring they continually improve their concepts and build a solid academic base.
Hence, we have integrated competitive exam preparation, which is referred to as coaching, within our schools so that we help prepare the students in a better environment and a more structured manner.
Labelling some of these coaching cities as “factories” is uncalled for and overlooks the dedication and hard work that both students and educators invest in this process.
Our institutions strive to nurture and develop young minds, focusing on their overall growth and intellectual development.
We believe in creating an environment that encourages learning, innovation, and critical thinking, rather than merely producing results.
It is crucial to recognise the value of these coaching centers in shaping the future of countless students. Instead of trivialising their efforts, we should work towards enhancing the educational ecosystem, making it more accessible and supportive for every aspirant.
The point also came up that in cities like Kota, Rajkot, and Nammakal, the entire city is centred around the coaching centers. The economy of the city depends on it. This is an angle perhaps the layman doesn't think about. Your thoughts, please.
In discussing the nature and impact of coaching centers, it is important to recognise the broader economic and social implications these institutions have on cities like Kota, Rajkot, and Namakkal.
These cities have indeed become hubs where the local economy is significantly influenced by the presence of coaching centers.
This is an angle that may not be immediately apparent to the layman, but it is crucial to consider.
Just like any major enterprise, coaching centers generate substantial economic activity. They create jobs, support ancillary businesses, and contribute to the local economy through the provision of goods and services.
Universities, schools, and coaching centers form the backbone of these cities, supporting not just educational aspirations but also economic vitality.
People need to understand that there are unintended consequences that come with drastic changes. The primary aim of coaching centers is to help students gain admission into prestigious institutions.
To villainise these centers and hastily push for their elimination is unfair and overlooks the complex ecosystem they support.
We need to work within this system to ensure that students receive the best possible assistance while balancing the pressures they face.
Government policies that support and enhance this ecosystem are welcomed. It is essential to recognise the multifaceted role these institutions play and to approach any reforms with a nuanced understanding of their impact on both education and the economy.
In summary, while the focus remains on achieving excellent educational outcomes, we must also appreciate the broader economic and social contributions of coaching centres.
It is a large ecosystem, and we need to work collaboratively within it to achieve the best results for students and society at large.
Coaching culture is often panned and in general, has a not very rosy impression. Tell us how Narayana is breaking the mould?
Traditionally, a coaching center is where students spend a few hours after school preparing for competitive exams. This limited interaction time makes it challenging to build a strong rapport with the faculty or with other students.
Typically, the coaching center model is focused on attending classes and exams, with relationships largely revolving around these activities.
In contrast, our approach to exam preparation is entirely different.
We integrate competitive exam preparation within schools, colleges, and dedicated coaching centers, allowing students to spend significantly more time with the faculty.
This extended interaction fosters stronger bonds than the traditional coaching center model. Being part of a school or junior college environment creates a non-competitive, friendly atmosphere among students.
The coaching culture often faces criticism and is perceived negatively.
At Narayana, we are dedicated to breaking this mould by fostering a nurturing and adaptive learning environment. We believe that, learning truly occurs when students can identify their gaps in understanding.
We prioritise providing open and immediate feedback to our students in schools, junior colleges and coaching institutions in real time. This approach helps students recognise their strengths and pinpoint areas needing improvement.
Our teachers play a crucial role in this process, offering encouragement and constructive guidance to help students improve without feeling criticised.
We strive to diffuse pressure by fostering an open feedback culture rather than one that focuses on criticism. This helps students understand that education is a learning curve, and improvement is a continuous process.
Our framework centres on the philosophy of constant betterment — how can we be better than we were yesterday?
Learning is adaptive, and at Narayana, we are committed to this adaptive approach. We leverage technology to provide precise and accurate analyses of student performance, enabling us to plan ahead effectively.
Frequent testing is a key part of our strategy, not to burden students but to help them acclimatise to the pressures of competitive exams. Regular testing helps eliminate the fear of examinations by making students familiar with the process and expectations.
Additionally, we utilise error analysis to provide students with insights into their performance within a larger pool. We share this feedback with both students and parents, helping them understand the student's interests and what educational path may be best for them.
This holistic approach ensures a supportive and effective preparation for competitive exams.
Apart from the academic support, our mental well-being programme — Disha, supported by a dedicated team of mental health experts, aims to balance students' experiences while they study with us.
This comprehensive support system ensures that students receive assistance and support pertaining to all key aspects — academic, emotional, and psychological — helping them thrive in a holistic and supportive environment.
At Narayana, we are not just preparing students for exams; we are equipping them with the skills and confidence to face future challenges.
By fostering a positive, adaptive, and supportive learning environment from our schools to junior colleges and coaching centers, we are redefining the culture and helping students reach their full potential thereby fulfilling dreams.
Tell us about expanding into the North.
In 2024, Narayana Educational Institutions achieved significant growth, reflecting our commitment to providing quality education across India.
Prior to this year, we operated 45 campuses. With the addition of 20 new campuses in 2024, our total number of campuses has reached 65, marking a remarkable 44% growth rate.
This expansion includes new campuses in Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Punjab.
This strategic growth allows us to extend our educational resources and support to a broader range of students, reinforcing our dedication to excellence in education.
Our continued expansion is a testament to the trust and validation from parents and students who recognise the value of our educational offerings.
This growth not only solidifies our presence but also underscores our commitment to providing quality education to a wider audience.
Our long-term brand vision is to expand rapidly and open one school in every district of the country.
This vision reflects our dedication to making high-quality education accessible to every child, regardless of their geographical location.
Currently, Narayana boasts a network of over 800 schools, junior colleges, coaching centers, and professional colleges across more than 230 cities in 23 Indian states, making us one of the largest educational conglomerates in Asia.
What else is coming up for Narayana.
Recently, we have launched online live classes for JEE and NEET, enabling students to receive professional support from the comfort of their homes. In addition, we are excited to announce that we will soon be starting online live classes for IAS coaching.
Last week, we introduced Guidecast by Narayana, a podcast dedicated to addressing crucial topics such as mental well-being, physical well-being, and strengthening the bond between parents and students.
This initiative aims to provide expert guidance to parents and support students in their overall development.
We are also expanding our offerings to include non-STEM tracks. We are piloting a Commerce track for school students and aim to start programmes to help students prepare for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), focusing on subjects for those seeking advanced knowledge in their respective fields.
By diversifying our portfolio, we aim to cater to the maximum number of students and their varied interests.
Our right pedagogy and robust Research and Development (R&D) capabilities enable us to implement these initiatives effectively. We are integrating artificial intelligence into our in-house app and revamping technology across our classrooms nationwide.
This technological advancement will enhance the learning experience, making it more interactive and personalised.
At Narayana, our commitment to innovation and excellence drives us to continuously improve and expand our offerings. By staying at the forefront of educational trends and technological advancements, we ensure that our students receive the highest quality education and are well-prepared to fulfil their dreams, as at Narayana, your dreams are our dreams.