Kerala MP Dr John Brittas writes to Health Minister regarding arbitrary allocation of NEET-PG exam cities

As the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) draws closer, a new challenge has surfaced for the students. Few aspirants from the Indian state of Kerala have raised the issue of being allotted examination centres in Andhra Pradesh, causing widespread distress and criticism.



The issue was recently raised by Dr John Brittas, a Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) representing Kerala. The minister, as per a letter dated August 1, Thursday, addressed the Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Chemical Fertilizers, Jagat Prakash Nadda, regarding the arbitrary allotment of centres.



The minister stated that students who were already quite inconvenienced due to the postponements find themselves in a difficult position again.



Centres 1,000 km away?

The letter further stated that the candidates were asked to select four prospective examination centres for the rescheduled examination again.



While the first three preferences of centres could be chosen from within Kerala, it added that the fourth choice was "mandatorily" restricted to centres in Andhra Pradesh.



However, as per the list published by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on July 31, the candidates from Kerala were allotted centres from their "mandatory" preference, that is, in Andhra Pradesh, which is at a probable distance of 1000 kms from Kerala.



The letter also mentions that the problem is not only restricted to Kerala but various other states as well.



Not only this, the list indicates the state and area, without specifying the exact name and location of the examination centre.



"This ambiguity exacerbates the candidates' plight, making it extremely challenging to secure travel tickets on such short notice," the minister expressed.



Dr Vivek Pandey (@Vivekpandey21), an RTI and education activist, also took to the social media platform X, alleging that the NEET PG students are being treated "unfairly."



He wrote, "NBEMS is playing mind games right before the exams, treating #NEETPG2024 aspirants unfairly! Test centers are being allocated hundreds of kilometres away! The 4th choice is now their top choice ? Aspirants should be accommodated in nearby centers, not sent far away #NEETPG"



An added burden

The random allocation of centres may also cause additional hassle to the students, adds the letter. Students, especially those belonging to the economically weaker sections (EWS), now may have to incur huge travel and accommodation expenses.



It may also be a cause of concern for female candidates to travel to far-off unknown places and secure reliable accommodations on such short notice.



It may also be extremely difficult for pregnant ladies and candidates with health issues and disabilities.



The letter insisted that the government give this an empathetic consideration.



The Wayanad calamity

The calamitous affair of the Wayanad landslides has now created a situation of national emergency in the state. As per the letter, around 10,000 MBBS doctors are set to participate in the examination, but many of them are currently volunteering for the rescue and treatment efforts of the victims of the tragedy.



"Requiring them to leave Kerala for several days to attend the examination will not only cause personal hardship but will also impact the ongoing rescue and medical efforts in Wayanad," the letter implored.



The letter requests the union minister to duly employ corrective measures for the well-being of the doctors, not only from Kerala but from other nations as well.