IGNOU extends registrations for online and distance learning courses till August 14

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the deadline for the online and Open and Distance Learning (ODL) admissions for all courses, including undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), diploma, PG diploma programmes and so on, has been extended till August 14, as per an ANI report.

It further informed that the re-registration date has also been extended.

According to a post on the social media platform X, it said, "The extension of last date for July 2024 Fresh Admission & July 2024 Re-registration till 14th August 2024 in respect of all programmes offered in ODL/Online mode."