IGNOU extends registrations for online and distance learning courses till August 14

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the deadline for the online and Open and Distance Learning (ODL) admissions for all courses, including undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), diploma, PG diploma programmes and so on, has been extended till August 14, as per an ANI report.
It further informed that the re-registration date has also been extended.
According to a post on the social media platform X, it said, "The extension of last date for July 2024 Fresh Admission & July 2024 Re-registration till 14th August 2024 in respect of all programmes offered in ODL/Online mode."
DU and JNU set to begin second phase of UG admissions
Delhi University (DU) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) are also set to begin the second phase of their undergraduate (UG) admission process within the next three days, which was previously delayed due to the deferment in the release of results by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
The officials at the two universities said on Wednesday, July 31, that they are yet to receive the results data from NTA.
According to the ANI report, the academic sessions which were due to begin in August, will likely commence in early September for UG courses at both universities.
The results of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 were announced on Sunday, July 28, by the NTA.
This year, 13,47,618 students registered for CUET UG 2024, including 7,17,000 male candidates, 6,30,000 female candidates, and seven transgender candidates, stated ANI.