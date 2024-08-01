“Gov’t undermining children's intellectual integrity": Opposition criticises unwarranted syllabus revisions

The Opposition accused the government in the Lok Sabha, today, Thursday, August 1, of undermining children's intellectual integrity by revising textbooks, as per PTI reports.



How can Mughals be removed from history?

Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Mohammad Jawed argued that the Mughals, who ruled for approximately 330 years, cannot be erased from history merely by removing their names from the textbooks.



The minister further appealed to the government that they must not discriminate and instill discriminatory sentiments within the minds of young students. He slammed the government on the paper leak issue as well. He said, “Outside Parliament, test paper are getting leaked and inside Parliament, the roof is leaking. This is the Modi sarkar."



Tampering students' foundational knowledge

MP from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Pratima Mondal, too criticised the government over the removal of chapters on significant Muslim rulers and the omission of references to the 2002 Gujarat riots from the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) curriculum, stated the PTI report.



She further recalled a decision taken by then Minister of State for Education Satya Pal Singh who had declared Darwin's theory of evolution "scientifically wrong".



She said, "Darwin's theory was removed from Class IX and X syllabi. By 2022-23, it was removed from textbooks. Millions of students now lack formal education on a foundational theory of modern biology."



While such contentions were placed in the Parliament, the members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), hailed the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and asserted that the Union Budget's emphasis on skilling, entrepreneurship, innovation, and employment will help India become a developed nation and a global solution provider.