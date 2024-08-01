Far away exam centres bring new troubles for NEET PG 2024 candidates

Ahead of the medical entrance examination for postgraduation, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024, new troubles concern the candidates.

Scheduled to be held on August 11, the examination city slips were issued by the National Board of Education in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on July 31, 2024. Hours after this, the candidates raised concerns about the allotted exam centres being kilometres away, even in other states.

Dr Abhilash Joseph from Rajasthan was allotted Ahmedabad/Gujarat as the exam centre city.

Worried and confused, the candidate told EdexLive, "I chose Jaipur, Ajmer, Delhi and Bhopal as exam cities based on the order of priority. Without considering any of these options, I was given Ahmedabad/Gujarat. Only on August 8, I will be informed about the confirmed exam centre which will invite more complications for me, such as travel and accommodation expenses."

"It is all messy and this is not right on the part of the NBE. What was the purpose of seeking my choice of exam centre when it is not considered?" questioned Joseph, adding that all this is building the already mounting stress, pressure and anxiety on him. He further remarked that he has no near and dear ones in Ahmedabad or Gujarat, leaving him in trouble.

The Kerala story

Many candidates from Kerala alleged that they were given centres in Andhra Pradesh. Speaking to EdexLive, Dr Ajith Kumar, a native of Kerala who is working at Delhi State Cancer Institute said, "In one day, how can I travel to Andhra Pradesh and come back to resume work? Getting leaves will pose another challenge along with air tickets. I am confused about what to do."

Additionally, he disclosed that many of his friends from Kerala were also given centres in Andhra Pradesh.

According to a tweet by a medico and a health activist (@Indian__doctor), a pregnant candidate from Kerala was allotted a centre in Andhra Pradesh, therefore, she has decided to not write the exam.