Far away exam centres bring new troubles for NEET PG 2024 candidates

Ahead of the medical entrance examination for postgraduation, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024, new troubles concern the candidates.
Scheduled to be held on August 11, the examination city slips were issued by the National Board of Education in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on July 31, 2024. Hours after this, the candidates raised concerns about the allotted exam centres being kilometres away, even in other states.
Dr Abhilash Joseph from Rajasthan was allotted Ahmedabad/Gujarat as the exam centre city.
Worried and confused, the candidate told EdexLive, "I chose Jaipur, Ajmer, Delhi and Bhopal as exam cities based on the order of priority. Without considering any of these options, I was given Ahmedabad/Gujarat. Only on August 8, I will be informed about the confirmed exam centre which will invite more complications for me, such as travel and accommodation expenses."
"It is all messy and this is not right on the part of the NBE. What was the purpose of seeking my choice of exam centre when it is not considered?" questioned Joseph, adding that all this is building the already mounting stress, pressure and anxiety on him. He further remarked that he has no near and dear ones in Ahmedabad or Gujarat, leaving him in trouble.
The Kerala story
Many candidates from Kerala alleged that they were given centres in Andhra Pradesh. Speaking to EdexLive, Dr Ajith Kumar, a native of Kerala who is working at Delhi State Cancer Institute said, "In one day, how can I travel to Andhra Pradesh and come back to resume work? Getting leaves will pose another challenge along with air tickets. I am confused about what to do."
Additionally, he disclosed that many of his friends from Kerala were also given centres in Andhra Pradesh.
According to a tweet by a medico and a health activist (@Indian__doctor), a pregnant candidate from Kerala was allotted a centre in Andhra Pradesh, therefore, she has decided to not write the exam.
Rajya Sabha's Member of the Parliament, Dr John Brittas has written a letter to the Minister of Health and Family Welfare, JP Nadda, about the issue.
His letter highlighted the inconvenience caused by the postponement of NEET PG, the financial problems the candidates will incur travelling several kilometres, the impact on candidates from economically weaker sections (EWS) due to expenses incurred, securing reliable accommodation in a short time and more.
Additionally, he alleged that many doctors are volunteering in the rescue and treatment efforts for victims of the Wayanad landslide tragedy. "Requiring them to leave Kerala for several days to attend the examination will not only cause personal hardship but will also impact the ongoing rescue and medical efforts in Wayanad." he wrote.
Seeking the health minister's immediate intervention, Brittas's letter read, "Considering the exigency, I feel that this matter demands your personal attention and urgent intervention. I would be highly obliged if your good self could examine the matter in detail and issue urgent directions to the authorities concerned to take swift action in re-allotting examination centres within Kerala for these candidates in lieu of the already allotted faraway centres, by revising yesterday's order. Since this being a pan-India issue, I also request your good self that similar corrective measures are implemented for candidates from other states as well who may be facing, analogous issues."
Many are in the same boat
Another candidate (@docman_nhk) tweeted saying that despite selecting Prayagraj, Varanasi, Lucknow and Kanpur, he was allotted Patna.
Speaking to EdexLive, National Council Coordinator of the Indian Medical Association - Junior Doctors Network (IMA-JDN) Dr Dhruv Chauhan said, "Hundreds of candidates have personally messaged me on every social media platform, including X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Besides them, there are hundreds of candidates commenting on my posts to express their concerns. This should be considered a national issue."
According to his tweet, a physically disabled candidate was allotted an exam centre 500 km away.
The exam centre issues are not restricted to one state or city. Several students from various states are allegedly suffering. According to the candidates, these are the problems they will be facing due to far away exam centres:
- Travel expenses
- Problems with accommodations
- Pressure, anxiety and stress deviate their focus from preparation as they will need to make arrangements to travel far
Here are a few tweets from candidates who were alloted far-away centres: