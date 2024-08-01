Delhi UPSC tragedy: Situation of these UPSC coaching hubs to be developed, says Municipal Corporation Commissioner

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner Ashwani Kumar met with a delegation of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants today, Thursday, August 1, following the tragic deaths of three aspirants in a basement flood at the Old Rajender Nagar IAS coaching centre.



As per ANI, he further issued orders to prevent any misuse of the basement.



What did the MCD order?



1) The MCD Commissioner has directed that buildings with basements be surveyed and that immediate measures, including sealing, be implemented against those found misusing them.



2) Additionally, separate entry and exit gates should be established for basements.



3) Building plans are to be made available in the public domain so that the violators can be detected.



4) Encroachments above drains and footpaths shall be removed.



5) For vulnerable water-logging points, the portable pumps, and the operators will be kept ready for the dewatering of such points.



6) The local authority has instructed that open hanging wires and cables be surveyed and that prompt, necessary actions be taken in close coordination with North Delhi Power Limited (NDPL) and Bombay Suburban Electric Supply Limited (BSES).



7) The private concessionaire will be advised to ensure the swift removal of garbage, as its decomposition during the rainy season leads to unpleasant odours.



8) The urinals and toilets, which are in poor condition, shall be immediately improved.



This was decided after the MCD Commissioner met a delegation of UPSC aspirants at the agency headquarters amidst protests that erupted after the deaths of three students at a coaching center in Old Rajender Nagar, Delhi, reported ANI.