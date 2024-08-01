Coaching centres of Jammu are now under scanner of officials

Looks like after the death of Civil Services aspirants in Delhi's Old Rajendar Nagar, districts across the country are on alert regarding the issue and are issuing orders for the safety audit of the tuition centres.

The latest in line are all the ten districts of the Jammu region, officials informed today, Thursday, August 1.

Officials informed that district-level committees will be set up to look into the safety and administration of private coaching centres, stated a report by PTI.

Headed by additional deputy commissioners of the respective districts, committees will be set up and they will submit their reports in seven days. This was the order given by Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar.

"The committee will assess the coaching centres on adequate safety features, adherence to building regulations and norms, fire systems, space, CCTV and emergency exits besides other important parameters," the divisional commissioner said.

The safety of all Civil Services aspirants is of utmost importance, shared Ramesh Kumar, who was chairing a meeting in Jammu today, August 1.

The officials will be visiting the coaching centres being operated in the ten districts.

Three Civil Services aspirants lost their lives as they were trapped in the basement of a coaching centre in Delhi. Protests are going on against the same.