CAT 2024: Registration begins at iimcat.ac.in; check application process here

The online registration cum application process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 has started. Candidates who want to apply for CAT 2024 can submit their forms at iimcat.ac.in.

The application deadline is September 13, 5 pm. This was stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

The direct link, eligibility criteria, important dates, exam fee and the selection process of Indian Institutes Management (IIMs) are mentioned below.

Following this, the registration window for CAT 2024 opened today, August 1, at 10 am and the deadline for the application is 5 pm on September 13.

CAT 2024 admit cards will be released on November 5 and the entrance test is scheduled for November 5 and results for the second week of January.

Besides that, after the registration window closes, a short window will be provided, during which, the candidates will be allowed to change their photo and signature and edit their test city preferences.

Candidates with a bachelor's degrees with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA (45% in the case of Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe candidates and Persons with Disability) can apply for CAT 2024.

Following this, candidates appearing for the final year of the bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply for the test.

However, such candidates, if selected after the test, will be allowed to join a programme provisionally only if they submit a document from the register/principal of the previous institution stating they have completed all the requirements of obtaining a bachelor's degree.

Along with the application forms of CAT 2024, SC, ST and PwD candidates must pay a fee of Rs 1,250. For all other applicants, the fee is Rs 2,500.

This year, the CAT exam will be held in 170 cities, and the candidates will be allowed to choose five cities according to their preference in the application form.

The duration of CAT 2024 will be 120 minutes. The test will have three sections:



Section 1: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC)



Section 2: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR)



Section 3: Quantitative Ability (QA/Quants)



Moreover, candidates will be allotted 40 minutes for answering each section and switching between sections will not be permitted.



IIM Calcutta said a mock test will be uploaded on the exam website eventually, which may help students understand the format of the test.

CAT is a national-level examination for admission to postgraduate and fellow/doctorate-level business courses offered by IIMs.

Several non-IIM institutions also use the CAT scores in their admission processes.

CAT only acts as a screening test, and qualifying for the test does not guarantee admission at IIMs as the candidates will be required to participate in further selection rounds such as group discussion and personal interview as per the admission criteria of the respective institutes.