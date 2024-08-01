Bangalore University research scholars call off protest after officials promise to fulfil demands

The Bangalore University Post-Graduate and Research Scholars Association (BUPRA) has called off its protest after the administration promised to fulfil their demands.

The research scholars staged a protest at 11 am today, Thursday, August 1 with more than 70 students participating in it. Alleging that the administration has turned a blind eye to the scholars' concerns about coaching for competitive exams, fellowship hikes, technical assistance and others, the scholars urged for immediate action.

According to scholars, the administration failed to provide study materials for competitive exams, convert Baba Saheb Dr Ambedkar Central Library to work 24/7 exam preparation library, free sanitary napkins and disposable machines to all female students and start a free competitive coaching centre for all students.

Speaking to EdexLive about the matter, BUPRA President Lokesh Ram said, "Bangalore University Post Graduate and Research Scholars Association staged a protest against maladministration and anti-student behaviour of administrators in the university."

Although the police attempted to stop the students, they managed to have a syndicate meeting with the administration, he added.

"We presented a memorandum in the meeting and the officials have assured to fulfil our demands and have sought ten days for the same," Ram disclosed.

According to the varsity, headed by the chairman who is the Vice-Chancellor of the university, the syndicate consists of

Commissioner, Department of Collegiate Education

Director, Department of Technical Education

Dr K Malini, Member of Syndicate

Director, Department of Medical Education

Commissioner, Directorate Public Instruction

Registrar, Bangalore University and

Principals of other colleges.

Appealing for the provision of various demands and condemning the anti-student attitude of not providing the fair demands of the students for many years, the association in its memorandum demanded:

— Provision of laptops to research students of the 2023-24 batch

— Supply of beds and pillows to students of 2023-24

— Supply of study tables, chairs and other furniture to hostels

— Distribution of free sanitary pads and disposable machines to female students

— Making Baba Saheb Dr Ambedkar Central Library of the university to a 24/7 exam preparation library

— Repair of hostel roads, installation of street lights, nameplates, CCTV cameras

— Provide free preparation books for the National Eligibility Test (NET), Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET), Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC)

— Organising seminars, youth festivals and sports festivals to enhance the educational, cultural and sports environment in the university

— An open gym should be constructed on the hostel premises and others.

Instilling faith in the assurance given by the syndicate, the scholars have called off their protest and are hopeful of the fulfilment of their demands. However, failing to do so, Ram emphasised that an indefinite protest would be staged.

"We students who have been dealing with the same old difficulties for a while now expect the authorities to respond to our concerns as soon as possible. Several issues are being prolonged due to a lack of interest on the part of the authorities," he said.

"If the issue is not resolved in ten days, we will approach the chief minister, conduct an indefinite protest, and, if required, we will call for Rajbhavan Chalo," BUPRA President told EdexLive.