Andhra Pradesh: 16-year-old student gives birth to stillborn baby in gov’t school bathroom

A 16-year-old, first-year intermediate student from Andhra Pradesh, gave birth to a stillborn baby, in the bathroom of a government girls' hostel at Kothapatnam in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district, as per an ANI report.

The student who is a first-year intermediate student at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), had been living in the hostel for the past two months.

The school authorities told ANI that they were unaware that the girl was carrying a child. The student, a resident of Cheemakurthi Mandal, joined the KGBV on June 19 and had been attending classes regularly.

After spending a week at home, she returned to the hostel, where she resumed living with the other students.

The incident took place on Wednesday, July 31, when the girl complained of severe stomach aches, and was taken to the bathroom where she gave birth to a stillborn baby.

The incident was discovered when she failed to return to her classroom. Kothapatnam Circle Inspector Jagadish stated that a lady lecturer went in and found a baby boy lying dead beside her.

After the police was informed, they rushed to the spot and later the student was taken to the RIMS hospital in Ongole, Andhra Pradesh for medical attention.

A case has been filed, and an individual from Chimakurthi is suspected of being involved in the incident.