Paris: Pro-Palestinian protests break out near Sorbonne University following protests on US campuses

On Monday, April 29, a group of students gathered near the Sorbonne University in Paris to show their support for the Palestinians, reports PTI. The demonstration echoed similar protests that have taken place on campuses in the United States (US).

As per PTI, a group of approximately 100 demonstrators participated in the protest. They were waving a large Palestinian flag and chanting slogans in support of the Palestinians in Gaza. This comes amid Israel's ongoing offensive following Hamas's deadly incursions into Southern Israel on October 7.

The Sorbonne occupies a unique place at the heart of French public and intellectual life. President Emmanuel Macron delivered a speech here on his vision of Europe last week ahead of the European Parliament elections.

Last week, protests erupted at Sciences Po, an elite university in the Paris region, which is known to have many famous alumni, including President Macron and Prime Minister Gabriel Attal.

Tensions had broken out on campus as pro-Palestinian students, inspired by Gaza solidarity encampments on campuses in the United States, sought to occupy an amphitheatre.

On Friday, April 26, pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli demonstrators faced each other in a tense standoff in the street outside the school.

The riot police stepped in to separate the opposing groups. The protest ended peacefully when students agreed to evacuate the building late on the same day after the head of Sciences Po said an agreement with students had been reached.