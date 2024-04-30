NIT Durgapur: Academic pressure allegedly compels student to take his own life; students blame institute

A large number of students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Durgapur held protests in the college premises demanding resignation of the NIT Durgapur director over death of a second-year mechanical engineering student, stated a report by ANI.

Arpan Ghosh, a student of the National Institute of Technology, Durgapur was found hanging inside his hostel room on Sunday afternoon, April 28.

Director of the institute, Arvind Choubey informed that it is a case of suicide and the police is conducting an investigation into it.

"A suicide case happened and Police is conducting the investigation upon the case," said NIT Durgapur Director Arvind Choubey.

Uproar erupted among fellow students, accusing the institution of academic pressure and neglect. A mega chaos erupted in the institute premises when large number of students gathered and raised slogans against the institution.

Students allege that they have been deprived of adequate study time and are subjected to consecutive examinations without respite, leading to extreme stress.

They claim that Arpan Ghosh's suicide is a direct consequence of this academic burden. Furthermore, students complain of inadequate medical facilities on campus, including the absence of an ambulance.

"Our friend committed suicide. He was pressured because of the exams. In one day they are scheduling two papers that too without a study gap. He had three backlogs," claimed a second-year student.

"When we asked for ambulance, there was just one. Nobody came to his rescue, the students had to pick his body. When we were asking for an ambulance, they were asking for signatures and prescriptions. He was admitted in the ICU (intensive care unit) and he died," he added.

The students, staging a protest not only demanded justice for Arpan Ghosh but also confronted the college director, Arvind Choubey, with allegations of negligence. Tensions escalated as students engaged in a physical altercation with the college administration.