MARB announces decision on new PG medical courses and seat intake increase

A public notice, dated April 28, issued by the Medical Assessment & Rating Board (MARB) of the National Medical Commission (NMC), announced its decision regarding new postgraduate (PG) courses and an increase in seat intake.

The board informed that the final decision regarding the applications for the starting of new PG medical courses and the increase of seats in PG medical courses for the academic year 2024-25 has been communicated to the concerned medical institutions and colleges.

The decision has been sent through email IDs as mentioned in the online applications.

The notice states, "In continuation of MARB’s Public Notices dated 11th March 2024, 12th March 2024, 15th March 2024, 21st March 2024, 22nd March 2024, 27th March 2024, 28th March 2024, 29th March 2024, 1st April 2024 and 10th April 2024 with reference to applications from medical institutions for start or increase of PG medical courses/seats, it is informed that final decision of MARB in respect of 101 applications (for starting of new PG Medical courses and increase of seats in PG Medical courses for the Academic year: 2024-25) has been sent through e-mail IDs (as mentioned in online applications) to the Medical Institutions/Colleges concerned for information and necessary action by them within the stipulated timeline. "

According to the notice, a total of 101 applications were received by the MARB, out of which, 82 were for starting new PG medical courses and 19 were for the increase of seats in PG medical courses. The decision regarding these applications has been communicated to the respective institutions for necessary action within the stipulated timeline.

The notice further stated that the list of application numbers of all 101 applications is attached with the public notice for general information. The remaining applications will receive the final decision in due course.