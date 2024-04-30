Ambedkar University Delhi launched new PG & 48 short-term courses

During a press conference today, Tuesday, April 30, Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Dr BR Ambedkar University announced that the university has recently launched a new postgraduate (PG) course, as well as 48 short-term courses, reports PTI. Additionally, the university has made a decision to offer one seat in all of its programmes to an orphan.

The developments will be implemented in the new academic session 2024-2025, VC Anu Singh Lather said.

The university has introduced a new PG course in Public Policy and Governance which will be held in the Karampura campus, she said, states the PTI report.

"Around 50 seats will be offered under the PG course for public policy and governance. Almost 18 classes in the Karampura campus will be handed over to use by June 30. The classes for the PG programme will be held there," she said.

The Competence Enhancement Scheme courses will offer a six-month programme designed to enhance students' skills and abilities. Upon completion, students will receive credits that can be added to their Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) account and used towards pursuing a degree or diploma from any university, the VC informed.

Additionally, the university will also provide a 100 per cent fee waiver to one orphan student in each of their 45 UG and PG courses, she said.

For the upcoming academic session, the university has received a significant amount of applications: 3,09,237 for UG courses and 89,773 for PG programmes.