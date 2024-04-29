Unacademy conducts Manzil 2024, an event for UPSC CSE aspirants

Unacademy, one of India's largest learning platforms, hosted Manzil 2024, the biggest event of the year for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE) aspirants on Sunday, April 28. The occasion celebrated the academic achievements of UPSC CSE toppers, with personalities in attendance including Sunny Hinduja, Aaditya Kulshreshth and India’s top influencers with an iconic game show, informed a press release from the EdTech platform.

Manzil 2024 welcomed Unacademy's UPSC CSE 2023 toppers, alongside top Unacademy educators, to celebrate the success of learners and ignite inspiration among aspiring students nationwide. Unacademy revealed several initiatives tailored for learners aspiring to excel in UPSC CSE examinations, including:

- 15 months Unacademy Plus Subscription for UPSC CSE GS at Rs 24,999 (valid till May 5)

- 50% off on UPSC CSE - GS Foundation Programme

Unacademy’s announcements of scholarships and offers, show the commitment to democratising education to millions of learners across India. Unacademy is deeply committed to the success of its learners and this event was a tribute to their journey and to empower them to crack their exam.

Unacademy was founded by Gaurav Munjal, Hemesh Singh, and Roman Saini in 2015. Started as a YouTube channel by Gaurav Munjal in 2010, Unacademy is one of India’s largest learning platforms with a growing network of 60,000+ registered Educators and over 62 million Learners.