UGC-NET June 2024 exam dates changed, informs UGC Chairman

The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Jagadesh Kumar has announced that the National Eligibility Test (NET) June session has been rescheduled to avoid a clash with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Preliminary exam, states a report by PTI.

According to the PTI report, the exam will now be conducted on June 18.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on June 16.

"The National Testing Agency and UGC have decided to shift the UGC-NET from 16 June (Sunday) to 18 June 2024 (Tuesday) because of feedback received from candidates about the exam clashing with UPSC prelims. NTA will conduct UGC-NET in OMR mode across India on a single day," UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said, reports PTI.

Recently, as per reports, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) wrote a letter to the National Testing Agency (NTA) and UGC requesting them to reconsider the proposed date of the UGC-NET June 2024 session. The reason behind this request is that many candidates who are also appearing for the UPSC exam are scheduled to take the UGC NET exam.

The UGC-NET is an examination that assesses the eligibility of Indian nationals to receive the Junior Research Fellowship and work as an assistant professor, pursue a PhD, or solely enrol in a PhD programme at universities and colleges in India.