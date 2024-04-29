NEET PG 2024: SC dismisses plea seeking extension of internship cut-off date

Today, Monday, April 29, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking an extension of the internship cut-off for the upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) examinations 2024.

As per updated by LiveLaw.in, the bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, dismissed the petition, considering it to be an issue falling strictly within the policy domain.

The court, however, allowed the petitioners to approach the competent authorities in pursuance of the previous representations which have already been made.

The apex court has asked the petitioners to submit these representations within a week, reports stated.

NEET PG 2024 is scheduled to take place on June 23, 2024, and the present cut-off date for internship is August 15, 2024.

The counsel appearing for the petitioners stressed that non-extension may lead to him losing out on the time and effort which were put in as a candidate.

“My precious year will be at a loss ....eligibility till 15 August is already given," LiveLaw.in quoted the counsel saying.

It might be recalled that earlier, a petition was also filed in the Supreme Court seeking the extension of the internship cut-off for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS).