"If I wouldn't have topped, I might not have been trolled. It would be better": UP Board topper trolled for facial hair

A video featuring Prachi Nigam, Uttar Pradesh's Class X Board topper, produced by BBC has started doing the rounds of social media.

It may be recalled that Prachi Nigam was relentlessly trolled on social media for having excess facial hair. After this, Bombay Shaving Company, a personal care and grooming brand, took out a full-page ad saying, "Dear Prachi, They are trolling your HAIR today, they'll applaud your A.I.R. tomorrow" making it a marketing gimmick. All this transpired last week.

In the BBC video, Prachi can be seen sitting in a classroom and studying.

Prachi addresses the trolls and her viral videos. She says, "When I scored the first rank in Uttar Pradesh, my video went viral. The video became even more viral because of my appearance, so much so that it was trending for one or two days."

People started commenting, "What kind of girl is she? How much hair does she have on her face?", she shares.

"Perhaps, if I would have not been a tropper, I might not have been trolled so much, it would have been better," she says as she smiles.

The video garnered encouraging comments on social media asking the student to ignore the hate and focus on her goals, which will take her forward in life.