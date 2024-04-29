FMGs urge NMC to allow internships in non-teaching institutions. Here’s what NMC said

Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) who have returned to India after completing an MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine or Bachelor of Surgery) in a country abroad met the National Medical Commission (NMC) officials today, Monday, April 29 and discussed the non-availability of seats in medical institutions for Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI).



All FMGs Association (AFA) Media Coordinator Dr Kaushal told EdexLive, “Over 25 FMGs gathered at NMC to discuss the solutions to accommodate candidates for internship despite seat crunch. Two representatives from AFA, Dr Sparsh Rawat from Delhi and Dr Purva from Punjab, met President, Undergraduate Medical Education Board Dr Aruna V Vanikar.”



Issues of FMGs

Because of non-availability of seats for candidates, FMGs demand that NMC allow them to undergo training in non-teaching institutions, similar to last year



Furthermore, they call for the removal of the NMC's three-year internship requirement to practise medicine in the country after completion of MBBS. In order to practise medicine in India, FMGs must undergo a two-year clerkship and a one-year internship, as stipulated by the NMC's three-year internship rule which was announced because of a deficiency in their training period from their parent medical college due to COVID and the ongoing Russian-Ukraine war.



Although the non-availability of seats for internships is the main issue which was discussed with NMC on a priority basis, Kaushal discloses that there are many issues to be discussed which will be pursued one-by-one in the coming days.



Meeting details

Disclosing details of the meeting in a video shared with EdexLive, Dr Purva Sood said, “The official has asked us for some time to conduct a meeting to allow non-teaching hospitals for internships.”



Recurring problem

After almost a year, the same problem worries FMGs, the non-availability of seats for internships. To recall, in May 2023, NMC announced that certain recognised non-teaching hospitals were allowed to offer internships exclusively to FMGs for one year. This temporary provision served as a special exception for FMGs in 2023.



However, FMGs are back to square one with the difficulty of seats for internships. Kaushal pointed out that there are very few seats available in Delhi and Punjab.



It is reported that only 60 seats are available in Delhi for allotting internship training as against three or four-digit applications being received. Therefore, to not jeopardise the interest of the students, AFA has requested NMC to take immediate measures.



Medical Association support FMGs

Extending their support, various medical associations have taken to X (formerly known as Twitter). Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association’s (FORDA) General Secretary Dr Sarvesh Pandey's tweet read, “NMC TASK FORCE से हमारी यही गुहार सुन ले #FMG की पुकार.(NMC CHALO). 3 years internship is a mental trauma for the Bhartiya #FMG student.NMC भारतीय #FMG student के मजबूरी का फ़ायदा उठाना और 3 years internship कराना कहा से सही है

@PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA @FordaIndia @ANI @ankitaup”



Speaking to EdexLive, he said, “I am at the NMC now extending my support to the FMGs as a further year would be detrimental to their physical and emotional health. The three years of internship — two years of clerkship and one year of internship — combined with the length of the MBBS programme results in an extended academic journey that significantly delays the accomplishment of academic objectives.”



“Additionally, this prolonged period significantly strains parents and students, particularly in light of the difficulties associated with unemployment in the modern world. Such strict constraints may negatively impact the mental health and academic advancement of FMGs, both as colleagues and citizens,” he added, stressing that the current screening exam sufficiently evaluates their quality, knowledge, skills, and patient care management.



Similarly, Delhi Medical Association’s President-Elect Dr Ashwini Dalmiya’s tweet read, ”Full support to all my younger friends !! Medical Professionals, Associations need to stand with them @official_afa_ @FordaIndia @official_aimsa @aiims_newdelhi @IMAIndiaOrg”



Speaking to EdexLive, Dr Dalmiya said, “NMC should come up with a proactive approach to support the FMGs and address their concerns.” He opines that FMGs are discriminated against when compared to Indian Medical Graduates (IMGs) in terms of exams, internship years and stipends.