Delhi: Man sentenced for life for raping minor daughter

A 44-year-old man has been sentenced for life by a Delhi court for raping his minor daughter, reports PTI. The court deemed the crime to be so "diabolical" that it outweighed the mitigating circumstances.

It also observed that a life sentence would serve the interest of justice and society, besides serving as a general deterrence, without destroying the convict, states PTI.

Also, the case was being heard by Additional Sessions Judge Babita Puniya against a man who had previously been convicted by the court for rape under section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"The diabolical nature of the crime and the fact that the victim was the daughter of the convict and was in his care and protection outweigh the personal circumstances of the convict," the court said.

"Life sentence would serve the interest of justice as well as of the society. Further, it will also not destroy the convict, though it will serve as a general deterrence," the court added in the judgment dated April 22.

The PTI report mentioned that the mitigating circumstances involved the offender being the only provider for his family, which consists of his elderly parents, grandmother, wife, and four children.

The aggravating factors, however, included the victim being an "innocent and helpless child" who was repeatedly raped, following which, she gave birth at the age of 17 years, the court said.

The trauma the victim was experiencing was evident through her refusal to accept an interim compensation that was awarded to her in 2022.

"Considering the nature of the offence, the interest of the society and the victim, I am of the view that the aggravating factors outweigh the mitigating factors," the judge said.

She said the convict failed to show any compelling reason for the court to take a lenient view.

The court sentenced the man to rigorous imprisonment for life, which means, "imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life", under the POCSO Act provision.

A compensation of Rs 13 lakh was awarded for the victim's relief and rehabilitation.