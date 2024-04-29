Avoid taking sports camp fee from students, says opposition to TN gov't

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday, April 28, condemned the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) regime over fixation of fee by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) for under-18 students participating in the annual summer coaching camp to be held across the state, stated a report by PTI.

Palaniswami, the Leader of Opposition, said the SDAT fixing fee was a never seen before "novelty".

The state government must not collect any fee from students at all, he said, and underscored that most aspirants were from government and government-aided schools.

Parents and students have opposed the move and it has also led to resentment among sports enthusiasts, the former Chief Minister said in a statement.

The AIADMK chief, pointing to the DMK government's assurances related to encouraging sporting talent and giving a boost to sports infrastructure, asked if fixing fee for students was intended to nurture talent.

On April 24, the SDAT announced a fee of Rs 500 and Rs 200 in Chennai and other district headquarter towns, respectively, for the under-18 summer coaching camp to be held from April 29 to May 13 in 38 districts including Chennai.