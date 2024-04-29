Assam Riffles' rock climbing event gives youth insight into Army way of life

In its ongoing commitment to empowering youth, Assam Rifles organised an engaging rock climbing event at Sports School Bhadargahat in the West Tripura district.

The event was organised on Saturday, April 27, and aimed to inspire and equip young individuals with the techniques and skills of high-endurance sports.

Highlighting a spirit of collaboration and skill exchange, Assam Rifles' rock climbing team conducted a joint session with the talented students of the sports school.

This session provided an opportunity for Assam Rifles personnel and young climbers to share their expertise and techniques.

Additionally, Assam Rifles felicitated the young climbers to motivate them and wished them the best for their future endeavours.

Earlier, Assam Rifles conducted A Day with Company Commander at Farkawn in Mizoram's Champhai. A total of 200 students attended the same, said the officials.

The aim of the event, which was conducted was to create a feeling of oneness and also give an insight into the Army way of life to the youth and motivate them to join the Armed force and to further instill in them a sense of pride for the Armed Forces.

How the day began

The daylong event started by company commander's introduction and a brief overview of the military and its mission. After the introduction, kids had an eventful and joyous day.

During the programme, Assam Rifles conducted various interactive activities with the students, which included games like long jump, arm wrestling, running and boxing.

The students wholeheartedly participated in all the events with great enthusiasm and vigour.

Students enjoyed the event and expressed gratitude to Assam Rifles for conducting such events.

The Assam Rifles frequently organises such events to stop youth from indulging in anti-social activities and to motivate them to join Army or Security forces.