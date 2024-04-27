UP: Students suspected of being trafficked found to be returning to madrasa

A group of young boys who were suspected of being trafficked were discovered aboard a bus that was intercepted by authorities, today, Saturday, April 27, officials told PTI.



It was revealed that they were students from a madrasa, returning after their Eid break. The interception occurred as a result of a joint effort by police, the Child Welfare Committee, and an NGO, following intelligence received. The bus was traveling from Bihar's Araraiya district to Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh.



Child Welfare Committee (Ayodhya) Chairman Sarvesh Awasthi said, "A total of 95 children aged eight to 15 were found to be travelling in the bus. The bus was intercepted in the city area late on Friday (April 26)."



Shailendra Singh, Circle Officer (City), stated that the children were transferred to a government shelter home in Lucknow, in accordance with protocol.



Trafficking of children on rise

The children’s’ parents were further contacted and asked to come to the shelter home for identification purposes. The officer emphasised that this measure was implemented to avoid any potential risks associated with human trafficking.



The children have been securely relocated to the children's home in Lucknow. Their parents are on their way, and verification from the madrasa in Saharanpur is also underway.