NMC online survey for medical students, faculty to assess mental health

A public notice regarding an online survey on mental health and well-being of medical students has been issued by the National Medical Commission (NMC). This comes right after the National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) held a meeting with stakeholders from the medical community on Wednesday, April 24,

"Anti Ragging cell in NMC has constituted a National Task Force on Mental Health and Wellbeing of Medical Students. Task Force has decided to conduct an online survey of medical students as well as the faculty in medical colleges", stated the public notice.

"A Google Form for this purpose has been prepared...", says the notice.

Here's the link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfEmhp3oEfRGUa6vQI7nw3ieSITguU1w4Qykylo-x8OBh_yMw/viewform

"All the medical students and faculties of the medical college are requested to kindly submit their responses by 3rd May 2024. Identity of the participants will be kept confidential and will not be shared with anyone. It will be used by the Task Force only for the purpose of analysis and recommendations in its report", stated the public notice.

Mental health and an increasing number of medical students' suicide has been a huge concern for the entire medical community. It is also a point that came up at the NHRC meeting of the stakeholders meeting.