UP: MBBS student found dead on railway tracks; fellow batchmate arrested

The Uttar Pradesh police reported today, Friday, April 26, that the body of a 22-year-old first-year MBBS student was discovered near railway tracks. According to a PTI report, the family claimed that she was allegedly murdered by a fellow student from her batch.



Prasanjeet, the Chief Administrative Officer of the Medical College, stated that the victim was found to be missing during the hostel's student count. Following the incident, he approached the police.



Student's body discovered during the search by police

During the search for the woman, authorities located her body near a railway track in Begarazpur village, situated under the jurisdiction of the Mansurpur police station, behind the Muzaffarnagar Medical College hostel.



PTI reported that the police reviewed CCTV footage as a part of the investigation and further revealed that the woman departed from the hostel with fellow student, Kunal Saini, on Friday evening, according to officials.



What CCTV footage revealed

During examination of the CCTV footage, the deceased girl was seen going with Kunal from the hostel last evening.



The family of the deceased has alleged that Kunal Saini is behind the student's death, and has lodged a complaint with the police.



Saini was arrested based on their complaint and has been charged under sections 302 (murder), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of the offence, or giving false information, to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code.



According to PTI reports, an investigation is underway.