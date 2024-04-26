Telangana inter results: Two students, one from Hyderguda & another from Mahabubabad, die by suicide

A 16-year-old student residing in Shiva Nagar colony of Hyderguda, a locality in Hyderabad, Telangana, reportedly died by suicide by hanging herself on Wednesday, April 24, after she failed in a subject in the Intermediate Public Examination, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

The victim, along with her family, had gone to a family function and returned to their home by 12.30 pm, the police said. However, they had seen the results and knew that she had failed in a paper.

After reaching their house, the girl locked herself inside a room and did not respond, although her parents kept insisting that she come outside the room. Around 3 pm, the parents broke the door, with the help of a neighbour, and found her body.

The Rajendranagar police registered a case and shifted the body to Osmania Hospital for postmortem examination.

In Mahabubabad...

A day after the Intermediate Public Examination results announcement, a 19-year-old girl died by suicide in her native village on Wednesday night, April 24.

The deceased was identified as N Yashaswini, a resident of Reddial village in Mahabubabad Mandal in the Mahabubabad district.

According to the Mahabubabad Rural Sub-Inspector (SI), V Deepika, the girl student who was pursuing her first-year intermediate in Civics, Economics and Commerce (CEC) from a private junior college in Mahabubabad Mandal headquarter, failed the exam and was depressed regarding the results. She took the extreme step late on Wednesday night, April 24.

Deepika was anguished about the results and died by suicide by jumping into the agricultural well near her residence.

On Thursday morning, April 25, the local villagers saw the girl's dead body lying in the well, and they immediately informed the police.

The police personnel were rushed to the spot, retrieved the dead body, and sent for a postmortem to the Mahabubabad Government Area Hospital.

A case is registered under Section 174 CrPC (suspicious death).

24/7 Suicide Prevetion Helplines:

Tele-Manas - 14416

1Life - 9152987821

AASRA - 9820466726

Vandrevala Foundation - 9999666555