Oxford University Press, NSE Academy to offer certificate courses on in-demand skills

The Oxford University Press and the NSE Academy have signed an agreement to offer joint certificate courses on in-demand professional skills for professionals and students, stated a report by PTI.

According to officials, short courses of the Oxford University Press (OUP) on key professional skills such as design thinking, negotiation, problem-solving, creative thinking and storytelling, among others, will be offered through the NSE Knowledge Hub, an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered learning experience platform.

"As a pioneer in higher education and academic publishing, OUP has played a pivotal role in furnishing top-tier content to learners across pivotal disciplines, including engineering, computer science, business, economics and beyond," said OUP India Managing Director Sumanta Datta.

"Our alliance with NSE Academy stands poised to enrich skill seekers and learners, facilitating their engagement with contemporary courses tailored to meet the dynamic requisites of the job market. Moreover, this collaboration underscores our commitment to furthering the government's Skill India initiative," Datta added.

The NSE Academy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

OUP and the NSE Academy will co-certify candidates who complete these short-duration, self-paced courses.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with OUP to enhance professional skills education and empower individuals with the knowledge they need to succeed in today's dynamic workplace. Corporates will be able to deploy these future-ready skills courses to support the diverse learning and development needs of their workforce," said NSE Academy CEO Abhilash Misra.