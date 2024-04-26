Odisha summer vacation: Students to get holiday homework; NEET, JEE assistance to continue

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Government of Odisha, has shared a set of instructions with regard to holiday homework, and continued online support when it comes to academics and administrative activities in higher secondary schools during summer vacation.

This comes after the Government of Odisha announced closure of schools from April 25, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The letter from DHSE was addressed to principals of government, upgraded, vocational and aided higher secondary schools. It stated that on the basis of syllabus covered so far, holiday homework will be allotted to Plus II (Class XII) students by respective subject teachers. If the students needs any academic assistance or have any doubts, they can reach out to the concerned subject teachers.

As per DHSE, the subject teachers will initiate interactions with parents and students, when necessary, even during the vacation to ensure the students' well-being and to tend to any doubts regarding self-study. Also, DHSE emphasised that online academic support programme for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) aspirants will continue during the summer vacations every day till 10 am, except for government holidays and Sundays.

This is to ensure that syllabus is completed.

Roster duty has been prescribed for teachers to supervise such online classes, the DHSE letter stated. Teachers and staff members will work in roster during the entire summer vacation period.

The office on the school premises will remain open from 6.30 am to 11.30 am during the vacations keeping in view the admission process for 2024-25 academic session.

The smart classrooms, e-library, science laboratory, drinking water facility, sanitation and so on will be looked after by a staff member under the supervision fo the principal or a school teacher. Also, staff members or the principal are not allowed to leave the headquarters without prior permission of the concerned authority keeping in mind the ongoing General Elections 2024. Permission to leave will be given only if there is an emergency.

With many higher secondary schools being declared as polling stations for the simultaneous polls, the officials are required to extend necessary assistance to the district administration as and when needed, the DHSE underlined.