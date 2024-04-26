Nagaland Board of School Education results declared! Find more info here

As the results of the Classes X and XII Board examinations were declared by the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) on Friday, April 26, it was reported that girls had outperformed boys this time, stated a PTI report.



Information on the class X examinations

NBSE Chairperson, Asano Sekhose, informed the reporters that a total of 15,588 out of 22,136 candidates passed the examination in Class X or High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination.



The pass percentage for this year was reported to be 71.87 per cent. Sekhose further informed that there was an increase of 1.55 per cent in the pass percentage from last year.



The pass percentage of girls was 51.92 per cent while that of boys was 49.79 per cent, the NBSE chairperson told PTI.



Mhachilo Yanthan from Christian Higher Secondary School (HSS) in Dimapur secured the top position in the HSLC exam with an outstanding score of 593 out of 600.



Following closely behind, Ketsino Jane Frances from St Paul School in Phesama, Kohima, achieved the second position with 592 marks.



In third place, there was a tie between Pabitra Deb from Holy Cross HSS in Dimapur and Amina Begum from MGM HSS in Dimapur, both scoring 591 marks.



Information on the Class XII results

The chairperson stated that in the Class XII or Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination, the pass percentages are, 83.16 per cent for the Arts stream, 87.67 per cent for the Commerce stream, and 80.88 per cent for the Science stream.



She said that three students from Government Higher Secondary Schools (GHSS) are on the merit list of the HSSLC Examination 2024 in the Arts stream.



Here are the list of toppers for the HSSLC examinations:



- Keletsole Mekro of Dainty Buds, Kohima scored 487 marks out of 500 and topped the Arts stream



- Satyam Kumar Jaiswal of Holy Cross HSS, Dimapur scored 492 marks out of 500 to top Commerce stream



- Narola Imsong of Queen Mary HSS, Mokokchung topped the Science stream scoring 481 marks out of 500



Compartmental exams

Asano Sekhose informed PTI that the HSLC and HSSLC compartmental examination and improvement of performance will be conducted in the month of June this year.