JNU Students' Union demands hostel allocation, opening of Barak hostel

The Students' Union of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), today, Friday, April 23, launched a demonstration at the varsity’s Dean of Students (DoS) office demanding immediate allotment of hostels to all undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students.

The JNUSU also demanded that the university authorities immediately open the Barak hostel, which was inaugurated this year in February, for allotment to students.

After the protest by the students' union on Friday at 2 pm, the university released a new list allotting hostel rooms to a few students, students informed.

Dhananjay, President, JNUSU, told EdexLive, “Several students are in their second semester already, but have not been allotted hostels yet. They are forced to find their own accommodation outside campus. After our demonstration today, the university released a new hostel allotment list and a few students were allotted accommodation. We have received assurances regarding the Barak hostel as well.”

Apart from hostel accommodation for all students, the JNU Students’ Union also urged that the JNU strictly adhere to the reservation policy in hostel allotment.

It might be recalled that last year as well, students of JNU had alleged violation of reservation policies during the hostel allotment process as the administration was not allocating hostels to the students from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) communities on a priority basis.