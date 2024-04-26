JEE Main exam results 2024: Six out of top ten rankers are students of Narayana Group

Among the 14 lakh+ students who attempted the highly competitive Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024, Narayanites demonstrated complete dominance in the All-India open category by clinching the first, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth and tenth ranks, announced a press release from Narayana Educational Institutions.

Narayana has the highest number of rankers (six) among the top 10 ranks. Extending their dominance further, Narayanites clinched 28 ranks in the top 100, and 171 ranks in the top 1000 All-India open category ranks.

G Nilkrishna secured the All-India first rank; H Vidith achieved the fifth rank; M Anoop secured the sixth rank; M Sai Teja secured the seventh rank; Chintu Sateesh Kumar secured the eighth rank; and Aryan Prakash achieved the tenth rank in the All India open category.

With a sense of pride, Dr P Sindhura and P Sharani, Directors of Narayana Educational Institutions, lauded the unwavering commitment of students, their families, and the institution's academic and administrative staff for these achievements.

Dr Sindhura congratulated students and remarked, "Narayana's approach empowers students with conceptual understanding, problem-solving skills, and motivates them to improve further through continuous evaluation and personalised feedback. Our microschedule facilitates proactive teaching and tailored instruction, while error analysis offers insights into areas of improvement. These, along with students' perseverance, drive exceptional results in the JEE Main exam."

P Sharani extended congratulations to all the students for their remarkable achievements and conveyed appreciation to the institution's faculty. She remarked, "Our proprietary learning platform, nLearn, has provided the students with a competitive advantage. With real-time progress tracking and teachers promptly addressed students' queries enhancing their preparation. Utilising the platform's rigorous test series, students assessed their progress and compared themselves with peers. Our dedicated staff and technology-driven infrastructure form the cornerstone of our success."

Amidst the celebration, the directors also extended their best wishes to the students for the upcoming JEE Advanced examination.

For over four decades, Narayana Educational Institutions have maintained a legacy of excellence, consistently setting higher standards in education. Narayana Educational Institutions strives to steer students towards academic brilliance, thereby, enabling the fulfilment of their dreams as at Narayana, your dreams are our dreams.