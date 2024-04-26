Hubballi murder: "Trial will be completed in 120 days," CM Siddaramaiah assures Neha Hiremath's family

Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah visited the residence of Niranjan Hiremath on Thursday, April 25. Niranjan Hiremath is the Congress Councillor in Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation and father of 23-year-old Neha Hiremath who was stabbed to death by her jilted lover.

The CM assured the grieving family that speedy action would be taken in the case of Neha Hiremath's muder. "The trial will be completed in 120 days," said CM Siddaramaiah. He also said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is simply politicising the issue, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

On Thursday, April 18, Neha Hiremath, a 23-year-old student, was stabbed to death on the campus of BVB College, Hubballi.

According to reports, Neha was coming out of the college after writing her examination when she was attacked by Mohammed Fayaz, who stabbed her multiple times. The incident was also captured on camera and is now being circulated on social media.

While Fayaz was arrested and a knife, the weapon of violence, was recovered, Neha was declared dead upon arrival at KIMS Hospital.

Sources revealed that Fayaz, who was studying BCA at BVB College, shared a close relationship with Neha, who was a first-year MCA student at the same institution.