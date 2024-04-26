Hubballi murder: "Life for a life, I'll wait for the day accused is hanged," says father of Neha Hiremath

Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah visited the residence of Niranjan Hiremath, Congress Councillor in Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation and father of 23-year-old Neha Hiremath who was stabbed to death by her jilted lover.

During the CM's visit, Niranjan Hiremath said that he will wait for the day the accused, Fayaz Khondunaik, is hanged. "A life for a life," he told reporters outside on Thursday, April 25, reported in The New Indian Express.

In the video, Niranjan Hiremath can be seen addressing the media while Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stands on his left.

On April 18, Neha Hiremath, aged 23, was stabbed to death by Fayaz Khodunaik on the campus of Bhoomaraddi College of Engineering and Technology (BVB) College on April 18, in Karnataka's Hubballi.

Neha was a first-year student in the Master of Computer Application (MCA) programme, and Fayaz was a former classmate of hers.



The accused was arrested by the police later.

The incident has caused a political slugfest between between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP. While the ruling party has tried to project it as an incident from a personal angle, the saffron party has called it a "love jihad" case and said it's a testimony to the deterioration of law and order in the state.

The opposition has also demanded the state government to hand over the case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).