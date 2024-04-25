Telangana: Three first-year inter students die by suicide after results were declared

After Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) declared the final examination results, three students took the extreme step in three separate cases. This was because they had failed in one or more subjects. All three students were found hanging from ceiling fans. Three separate cases have been registered by the police and they are looking into the matter, a report by The New Indian Express informed.

Vakadhani Vaishali (16) failed in Math (Part B) paper. A resident of Mudigonda mandal headquarters in Khammam district, she took the extreme step while her parents were out.

G Tejaswani, a first-year intermediate student pursuing Math, Physics, Chemistry (MPC) from Alphores Junior College in Mancherial died by hanging after failing both papers of Math. She was declared brought dead at the hospital. Tejaswani hailed from Dhoravaripalle village in Mancherial district.

M Sathvik from Achalpur village of Tandur mandal in Mancherial district hung himself after failing in one of the subjects. He was pursuing his first-year intermediate from Pragathi Junior College in Bellampalli. It is his neighbours who took note of the suicide and informed the family members, who were working in the fields at that moment. His parents and the Tandur mandal Sub-Inspector Jagadesh Goud rushed to the scene. Sathwik’s body was shifted to Bellampally government hospital for a postmortem analysis.

Suicide helplines

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines:

The Samaritans Mumbai +91 84229 84528, +91 84229 84529, 84229 84530,

Vandrevala Foundation 1860-266-2345, 1800-233-3330 (24X7),

BMC Mental Health 022-24131212,

TeleMANAS 1-8008914416/ 14416 (24x7),

Nagpur Suicide Prevention 8888817666, Aasra +91 9820466726 and

I Call psychosocial helpline (TISS) 022-25521111