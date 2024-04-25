Delhi: Research scientist alleges sexual harassment at work; fears inaction against accused

A research scientist who worked at a biotech company in Delhi which is based in Bengaluru alleges sexual and mental harassment at work. Speaking to EdexLive, she disclosed that post the incident, she was left with no other option other than resignation as she felt the company was reluctant to take action.



The research scientist, Saumya, informed that she worked with Cryoviva, Delhi from July 2023 to February 2024. Saumya is a research scientist from one of the renowned and top medical colleges, which she did not wish to mention. According to the official website, Cryoviva India is the only Indian multinational cord blood bank, providing high-quality umbilical cord blood stem cell banking.



“On February 8, there was a team outing in a resort at Gurugram. Under the influence of alcohol, Operations Head, Pan India, Kuntal Acharya coerced me to drink, smoke and dance. He also touched me inappropriately,” she claims, adding that after a week, she had a meeting with the reporting manager.



“I got the feeling that no one will go against him as he is the Operations Head. Therefore I decided I would leave the company and I resigned on March 9, 2024,” she said.



“The day I resigned, I came to know that two other female employees resigned before me and had made similar allegations,” she told EdexLive, adding that had she known before about such alleged recurring incidents, she would have refused to join the company.



Recalling her interactions with the alleged accused, Saumya claimed, “He used to taunt me and create unnecessary issues with my leaves or holidays. Once, he asked me if I had a boyfriend.”



Saumya told EdexLive, “My experience certificate, relieving order and a month’s salary is also being held back by the company.”



Extended support

On April 1, after finding out about the matter, Research Scholars of India’s national representative and coordinator anonymously wrote to Cryoviva seeking “appropriate action to address the matter promptly and effectively”.



However, the alleged survivor and the association's attempts to resolve the matter were futile. Saumya opines, “Business Head Vinay is in a state of ignorance and they (Vinay and the company) are trying to delay the processing so that the matter gets diluted.”



The research association has also written to the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) about the matter. On the condition of anonymity, the National Representative of Research Scholars of India told EdexLive, “On April 5, all the details were sent to DCW and a complaint has been registered. DCW’s action is awaited. However, if no action is taken, we are planning to lodge a FIR (First Investigation Report).”



The representative articulated that they attempted to solve the problem internally. “Around March end, Vinay, Kuntal, Saumya and I discussed the matter in a Google meeting. Since there was no action later, we complained to DCW,” the representative added, saying that the association previously resolved such incidents internally by deliberating with the company or the institution involved. The representative further reiterated that they would channel their support towards Saumya's cause, even if she has to face a legal battle.



Cryoviva responds

When EdexLive contacted the company for an official clarification and statement, representatives from Cryoviva said, “We would like to conduct an internal enquiry on this matter. However, we are still waiting to get a formal complaint from the complainant stating all the details of the alleged incident and related allegations.”



“Without receiving details and without conducting an internal enquiry, we cannot comment on this matter. We shall revert upon conducting our internal enquiry,” it added.