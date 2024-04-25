Looking for internships this summer? Internshala has good news for you!

Internshala, the ‘CareerTech’ platform has launched its flagship initiative, the Grand Summer Internship Fair (GSIF) - 2024.

Under this initiative, the platform is bringing 50,000 plus summer internship opportunities for the students of India. Interested students will be able to apply for the opportunities by April 30, 2024, stated a press release from the platform.

Under GSIF-2024, 5000+ companies including big brands, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and start-ups are hiring summer interns from various educational backgrounds.

The internship seekers can choose the opportunities fitting their interest and skill set from a pool of over 50,000 opportunities including in-office, work-from-home (WFH), part-time, international internships, and internships with pre-placement offers.

The initiative brings summer internships across diverse profiles including but not limited to marketing, law, digital marketing, programming, video editing and making, web development, Python development, content writing, sales, human resources, business development, social media marketing, data analytics, teaching, operations, product management, graphic design, accounting, and finance.

Moreover, in addition to internship completion certificates, all the internships under GSIF-2024 come with an assured stipend. The aspiring students stand a chance to earn as high as Rs 1,00,000 per month. The duration of internships could range between two weeks to six months.

For more information on the internships being offered, visit: https://internshala.com/grand-summer-fair-2024/