Literature buffs, here's a Hyderabad-based workshop that will intrigue you

The intriguing world of Latin American literature awaits, a world which goes beyond the magic realism of stalwart Gabriel García Márquez. And if you are keen on exploring this world, how about doing so with a small group of literature enthusiasts and the expert guidance of Assistant Professor Dr Surendra Singh Negi from the Department of Hispanic and Italian Studies, The English and English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad?

Along with short stories, novels and plays from Latin America, partake in Latin American theatre both, as dramatic text as well as performance art. All this is possible via the IV World Literature Workshop.

Over 12 weekend sessions on Saturdays from 6.30 pm to 8.00 pm spanning three months, from May 11 to July 27, the workshop will take one across cafés, public parks and cultural spaces in the Twin Cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, apart from exploring hidden gems stored in not-so-much talked about literary works and their socio-cultural contexts.

"In recent times the youngsters have been made to believe by the market economy that reading is merely a solitary exercise primarily aimed to derive some sort of pleasure at individual level through 'best-sellers'. This Workshop plans to break that myth by offering a different approach," outlines Prof Negi, who successfully hosted various editions of these workshops in the past.

Against the backdrop of the publication of Gabriel García Márquez’s posthumous Until August (2024), recently published on his tenth death anniversary, attempts will be made to cover a few literary works from the 20th century and some other more contemporary works as well.

"The Workshop also aims to establish that there is a world beyond Márquez in Latin American literature by offering other literary works," shares the professor.

If you are wondering what could be the common chord between Latin American literature and Indian literature, you'll be surprised. Apart from sharing a fairly long colonial past, writers/artists have also had a major impact in each other’s region as well.

"Tagore’s influence in Latin America and Marquez’s popularity in India is a case in point. In recent times, people in India have thoroughly enjoyed web series and movies on OTT platforms based on literary works from Latin America," he concludes, hinting at Netflix's Money Heist.

Interested enthusiasts can fill the registration form before April 30, 5.00 pm. Workshop participation fees is Rs 7,500. Registration form: https://bit.ly/4dgszDl