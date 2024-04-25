ICAI CA exam: Last date to register for September 2024 Foundation course exam is May 1

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the cut-off dates for enrollment in Foundation and Intermediate Courses for appearing in the September 2024 and January 2025 session exams.

In a public notice posted on its official website on Wednesday, April 24, the ICAI announced that it will now hold the ICAI CA exams three times a year — May, September and January sessions.

So far, the institute has been conducting the exams twice a year.

“The Institute has decided that from May/June 2024 onwards, Intermediate & Foundation course Examinations will be held thrice in a year in the month of May/June, September and January from the existing practice of twice a year and CA Final course examination will continue to be held twice a year in the month of May and November,” the notice read.

In order to be eligible for the exam, the students are required to register with the ICAI's Board of Studies for at least four months prior to the examination month and meet the requirements of Regulation 25F.

Students can register for the Foundation Course to appear in the September 2024 exam before May 1, 2024. Similarly, the last date for registration in the Intermediate Course for appearing in the January 2025 Examination is May 1 through both the direct entry route and the foundation route.

Students who have registered in the Intermediate course either through the Foundation Route or Direct Entry Route up to January 1, 2024, are eligible to appear in September 2024 Intermediate Examination, the notice added.