Hubballi murder: Neha Hiremath's father alleges larger conspiracy at play

Today, Thursday, April 25, Niranjan Hiremath, the father of Neha Hiremath, a student who was tragically murdered by her former classmate Fayaz Khondunaik on April 18, expressed concerns about his family's safety.



A PTI report stated that the father alleged that they were facing a threat from unidentified individuals who reportedly filmed the post-funeral ceremonies conducted in their home.



Unidentified person breaching family's privacy



Hiremath, who is a Congress Councillor in Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation, while talking to the reporters, requested increased security for his family.



He added that after inquiring about the identity of the stranger who was recording the video in the room, the person did not give any satisfactory reply and left.



Hiremath said, "On the fifth day of the incident when we were busy with rituals, a person came to our house, and made videos of our house and family members."



The deceased's father further added that he got to know from a Swami that the same stranger had been seen hanging around the house for the past many days before the fateful incident, as per a PTI report.



Hidden conspiracy?

After Neha was murdered, her father alleges that there may have been a bigger conspiracy brewing behind his daughter's death. "It was not something that was hatched and executed within a week but it was conspired for years and many people were involved in it," he claimed.



On April 18, Neha Hiremath, aged 23, was stabbed to death by Fayaz Khodunaik on the campus of Bhoomaraddi College of Engineering and Technology (BVB) College on April 18, in Karnataka's Hubballi.



The accused was arrested by the police later.