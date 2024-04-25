AICTE, apna.co launch nationwide career platform for 3 million students

To transform the landscape of career opportunities for engineering students across India, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and apna.co, one of India’s leading jobs and professional networking platform, today, Thursday, April 25, launched AICTE Career Portal, a career platform designed to empower more than three million students from 12,000+ colleges affiliated with AICTE with jobs and internship opportunities, stated a press release from apna.co.

AICTE Chairman Prof TG Sitharam; Vice-Chairman Dr Abhay Jere; Member Secretary Prof Rajive Kumar; and Nimrit Parikh, Founder & CEO of Apna.co were present at the launch ceremony at AICTE headquarters, New Delhi.

Following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in February 2024 between apna.co and AICTE, the strategic partnership highlights a shared commitment to empower individuals and drive national advancement. This collaboration gains particular significance in the dynamic employment sector, highlighting their collective focus on leveraging technology and empowering recruiters to capitalise on emerging opportunities.

The strategic partnership also offers an exclusive opportunity for students to participate in the Silicon Valley Immersion Program. This immersive experience includes a fully-sponsored trip to Silicon Valley, USA, where students will engage directly with industry leaders at renowned companies such as Google, Apple and Microsoft, among others.

Tailored for aspiring job seekers, the platform will provide access to a diverse array of national and international job opportunities, with internships slated for inclusion by Quarter Three of Financial Year 2024. The platform also offers an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered Resume Builder for standout resumes and real-time notifications for job updates.

Students can engage in professional development through affinity-based groups to ensure professional growth, with AI-assisted interview prep and salary benchmarking to be launched.